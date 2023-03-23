Hawkeyes’ Clark, Czinano named finalists for WBCA All-American honors

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Hawkeye women’s basketball stars are up for even more awards.

The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association named both Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano as finalists for All-American honors.

It would be Clark’s third straight appearance as an All-American from the Coaches Association.

Czinano earned an honorable mention for that award last year.

The Hawkeyes are in the Sweet Sixteen for the NCAA tournament, taking on Colorado on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.