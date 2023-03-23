Show You Care
‘Hands-free driving bill’ passes in Iowa Senate

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Lawmakers in the Iowa Senate have passed a bill that would seek to diminish distracted driving by banning most electronic devices while driving.

Texting while driving is already illegal in Iowa, but drivers are able to use their phones for navigation or to make and answer phone calls while driving. This bill would make that unlawful.

Ellen Bengtson’s family has pushed for stricter driving laws after their daughter was hit by a truck in 2020. The driver admitted he was looking at his phone when it happened.

The Legislative Services Agency estimates that the bill would generate significantly more money for the state - nearly $176,000 worth.

