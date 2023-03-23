‘Hands-free driving bill’ passes in Iowa Senate

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Lawmakers in the Iowa Senate have passed a bill that would seek to diminish distracted driving by banning most electronic devices while driving.

SF547 aims to reduce the number of accidents caused by distracted driving and passed with an overwhelming vote of 47-3.

Texting while driving is already illegal in Iowa, but drivers are able to use their phones for navigation or to make and answer phone calls while driving. This bill would make that unlawful.

Ellen Bengtson’s family has pushed for stricter driving laws after their daughter was hit by a truck in 2020. The driver admitted he was looking at his phone when it happened.

The Legislative Services Agency estimates that the bill would generate significantly more money for the state - nearly $176,000 worth.

