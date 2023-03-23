Show You Care
Friday looks good, Watching a snow chance Saturday

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds have broken up with a partly cloudy sky remaining in place tonight. Friday looks like a fabulous day with highs rebounding back into the lower 50s.

WINTRY PRECIPITATION IS POSSIBLE FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING...

Wintry mix develops, changing to wet snow before ending
Wintry mix develops, changing to wet snow before ending(KCRG)

We continue to watch an area of low pressure moving across the Mississippi Valley and where it will track. Currently, it looks like rain develops late Friday night. As colder air works into the system the rain mixes with and changes to snow. This could lead to some accumulations of wet and slushy snow, especially in grassy areas. Be aware of travel impacts through Saturday morning.

Accumulating snowfall forecast Friday night through Saturday morning
Accumulating snowfall forecast Friday night through Saturday morning(KCRG)

THE REST OF THE WEEKEND…

After any snow comes to an end expect gradual clearing and melting Saturday afternoon. Sunday remains mainly quiet, with a chance of a light rain shower by evening.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

A small system is still out there for Sunday night and Monday. Right now, impacts appear low overall, but we’ll keep our eyes on it.

