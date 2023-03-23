Former Elgin city clerk charged with theft after State Auditor’s report

ELGIN Iowa, (KCRG) - A former Elgin city clerk is now facing a charge of first degree theft following the release of an investigation by the State Auditor’s office earlier this month.

The investigation found Rhonda Faye Dales, 62, of Clermont, is responsible for nearly $140,000 worth of improper and unsupported payments, including payments issued to herself and personal purchases made using the city’s debit card.

More than $100,000 worth of the improper payments were unauthorized payroll and other checks issued to Dales, along with more than $19,000 in unauthorized reimbursements and nearly $6,000 in excess insurance premium payments issued to her, according to the report.

Dales served in the part-time role of city clerk from 2003 to 2021, when the city council fired her after concerns were raised that she had misrepresented herself as a full-time employee to get employee benefits.

Dales is expected to make a court appearance at a later date.

