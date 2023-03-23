Cedar Rapids Police charge two teens with murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have arrested two teenage subjects in the death of a 16-year-old back in February.

The shooting happened at around 11:42 a.m. February 18th in the 1600 block of F Avenue NW. Officers arrived and located the teen who had been shot. The victim, 16-year-old Michael McCune, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, Cedar Rapids Police identified and arrested two teenage subjects on March 23rd, 2023.

15-year-old Dante Irvin has been charged with Murder in the 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony, and Going Armed with Intent. 16-year-old Tramontez Lockett has been charged with Murder in the 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony, Aiding and Abetting Theft in the 1st Degree, and Going Armed with Intent.

Their names are being released as they are both being charged as adults.

Officials say the investigation continues at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.