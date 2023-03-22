Show You Care
Uptown Friday Nights discontinued in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Cedar Rapids Junior Chamber has announced that they are discontinuing Uptown Friday Nights.

The organization cited COVID-19 as causing both “financial hardships and a large dip in membership” and that they “no longer have the resources to put on the show.”

The event was last held back in 2021.

In the message the Cedar Rapids Junior Chamber stated: “We are so thankful for the community jamming with us all these years and look forward to our new projects that will continue to support the Cedar Rapids area.”

