University of Dubuque president to step down after 25 years

The University of Dubuque says its president will step down after 25 years of service.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Dubuque President Rev. Jeffrey Bullock is stepping down after 25 years of service.

In a press release Tuesday, the university said Bullock will continue to serve as president until a new one is found.

The university said it could take anywhere from 16 to 30 months, depending on the search process.

Bullock does not plan to retire or resign once a new president is hired. Instead, the University says he will serve in ‘an of counsel’ capacity.

“This is not an emergency and there is nothing wrong,” Bullock said in a statement. “I feel like the work I was called here to do, I have done.”

Bullock began serving as dean of the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary and vice president of the University of Dubuque in July, 1, 1996. He took over as president of the university on June 1, 1998.

