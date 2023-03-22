Ulis, Ogundele to enter transfer portal

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa basketball players Josh Ogundele and Ahron Ulis have notified head coach Fran McCaffery of their intentions to leave the men’s basketball program and enter the transfer portal.

“We are all appreciative of Ahron and Josh’s contributions to our program the past three years,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Both were good teammates on three NCAA Tournament teams and helped us win a Big Ten championship. Both Ahron and Josh have bright futures. My staff and I will assist both players during this transition.”

Ogundele saw limited action as a reserve center - totaling 21 points, 19 rounds, 4 blocks, 6 assists, and 6 steals in 11 games his junior year.

“Being a part of three NCAA Tournament teams and winning a Big Ten championship with my teammates is something that I am extremely thankful for and will forever cherish,” Ogundele said. “Thank you to my teammates, coaching staff, and fans for embracing me over the past three years. At this time, I believe it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal as I continue to chase my dreams.”

Ulis averaged 6.1 points, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 rebounds in 32 games as a guard this past season.

“I want to thank the Iowa coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play college basketball at this level and become a Big Ten champion,” said Ulis. “I also would like to thank my teammates and fans for embracing and supporting me over the past three years. I have built lifelong relationships and brotherhoods during my time as a Hawkeye. With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and begin my next journey as a student-athlete.”

