CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a shooting hurt two people on Tuesday night at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to a call at 10:54 p.m. at 1500 Oakland Road Northeast.

Police said two men were shot.

They have non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they believe it was a targeted incident.

There are no arrests so far.

