Two charged after more than $200,000 in property stolen from Cedar Rapids business

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested two people in connection to a burglary at a Cedar Rapids business earlier this month.

In a press release, police said several people stole more than $200,000 worth of property from a business in the 4400 block of Center Point Road on March 6.

Several vehicles and about 20 DJI brand drones were reportedly stolen.

Police arrested Levi Schutterele, 30, of Cedar Rapids, and Zachery Melsha, 33, of Cedar Rapids. Both face charges of First Degree Theft and Conspiracy to Commit a Non-Forcible Felony.

Police said they have recovered several vehicles and drones during their investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing, additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.

