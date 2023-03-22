Timothy Rush accepts plea agreement in Taboo Nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect in the Taboo Nightclub shooting has accepted a plea agreement that would lower charges of Murder in the Second Degree down to Voluntary Manslaughter.

According to the criminal complaint, police said Timothy Rush brought a 9-millimeter gun to Taboo Nightclub. Investigators say surveillance video inside the club shows him shooting into the crowd, killing 35-year-old Nicole Owens and seriously hurting Marvin Cox, who was shot in the head.

The criminal complaint says Rush “fired intentionally and indiscriminately. And that he started shooting after someone else fired first. But that Rush fired “into a large crowd of people.”

The plea agreement would see Rush guilty of 2 counts of voluntary manslaughter & 7 other felony counts.

A judge will still decide on whether or not the plea agreement will be accepted at a future hearing.

Rush is facing up to 30 years if the judge accepts the deal.

