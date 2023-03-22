Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Timothy Rush accepts plea agreement in Taboo Nightclub shooting

Timothy Ladell Rush
Timothy Ladell Rush(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect in the Taboo Nightclub shooting has accepted a plea agreement that would lower charges of Murder in the Second Degree down to Voluntary Manslaughter.

According to the criminal complaint, police said Timothy Rush brought a 9-millimeter gun to Taboo Nightclub. Investigators say surveillance video inside the club shows him shooting into the crowd, killing 35-year-old Nicole Owens and seriously hurting Marvin Cox, who was shot in the head.

The criminal complaint says Rush “fired intentionally and indiscriminately. And that he started shooting after someone else fired first. But that Rush fired “into a large crowd of people.”

The plea agreement would see Rush guilty of 2 counts of voluntary manslaughter & 7 other felony counts.

A judge will still decide on whether or not the plea agreement will be accepted at a future hearing.

Rush is facing up to 30 years if the judge accepts the deal.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 best burgers contest - top 10
Iowa Beef Council announces top ten restaurants in ‘2023 Best Burger’ contest
Iowa schools work with law enforcement amid ‘swatting calls’
Police said a shooting hurt two people on Tuesday night at an apartment complex.
Two hurt in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment complex
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night.
Police: Fight leads to gunshots, property damage, no injuries at Cedar Rapids bar
A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash...
One injured in Linn County single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Iowa City restaurants double down on efforts to prevent counterfeit money from circulating
Iowa City restaurants double down on efforts to prevent counterfeit money from circulating
Iowa City restaurants double down on efforts to prevent counterfeit money from circulating
Iowa City restaurants double down on efforts to prevent counterfeit money from circulating
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds signs ‘bathroom bill’ and ‘gender-affirming care ban for minors’ into law
Senate passes 'SNAP bill' affecting food eligibility
Senate passes 'SNAP bill' affecting food eligibility