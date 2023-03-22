Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Teacher accused of sex abuse involving first-grade students in Tennessee

File photo of an empty classroom. A teacher at Wallace A. Smith Elementary School in Ooltewah,...
File photo of an empty classroom. A teacher at Wallace A. Smith Elementary School in Ooltewah, Tennessee, was jailed after being indicted Monday by a grand jury(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A teacher at an elementary school in Tennessee has been indicted and arrested on allegations of sexual abuse involving multiple students in the first grade, authorities said.

The teacher at Wallace A. Smith Elementary School in Ooltewah was jailed after being indicted Monday by a grand jury, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Detectives began investigating this month after receiving an allegation of inappropriate behavior and found “several children were identified as potential victims,” Tuesday’s statement said.

The grand jury handed down a multiple count indictment, but it was filed under seal due to the confidential nature of the case, the sheriff said. The teacher is being held at the Hamilton County jail.

The teacher was suspended from his job without pay two weeks ago when administrators were informed of the investigation, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Hamilton County Schools. Last week, district leaders were told that there was probable cause to believe that the teacher had sexually abused first-grade students, the statement said.

“These allegations are devastating. We are heartbroken at the thought that any school system employee would harm a child,” the school district statement said. Counselors will be made available to any students, families and faculty members who need support, the statement said.

No further information was being released, but officials said the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information about the case to come forward.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 best burgers contest - top 10
Iowa Beef Council announces top ten restaurants in ‘2023 Best Burger’ contest
Iowa schools work with law enforcement amid ‘swatting calls’
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night.
Police: Fight leads to gunshots, property damage, no injuries at Cedar Rapids bar
Police said a shooting hurt two people on Tuesday night at an apartment complex.
Two hurt in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment complex
A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash...
One injured in Linn County single-vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
Willie Nelson honored with Texas educational endowment
One of the two teens accused of killing a Spanish teacher in Fairfield is set to appear in...
Court approves motion for expert witness at trial for teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school
The recalled drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
More deaths, injuries linked to recalled eyedrops