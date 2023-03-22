Short Cooldown, Rain/Snow Possible Late Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight, we will watch the final system of the week move to the east. This brings an end to our precipitation chances. A few lingering showers are possible early on Thursday but the main difference in the weather will be the wind direction. Northerly winds bring down highs from the 50s and 60s earlier this week to the lower to middle 40s, a noticeable difference. Two systems are headed in the coming days.

Thursday Wind Gusts (KCRG)

Friday night – Saturday morning a system moves to our southeast with a rain/snow chance into Saturday morning. This could cause some travel impacts for your morning drive.

Saturday Snow Chance (KCRG)

The second system brings another shower chance late Sunday into Monday. Have a good night.

