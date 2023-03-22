Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.(KMGH via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Two school administrators were shot at a Denver high school Wednesday morning after a gun was found during a search of a student, authorities said.

The juvenile suspect remained at large and the gun was not immediately recovered following the shooting at East High School at about 10 a.m., the Denver Police Department said.

One of the administrators was critically injured and the second was in stable condition, Police Chief Ron Thomas said.

The victims were taken to area hospitals.

East High School, not far from downtown near a busy street that cuts through the city, was placed on lockdown as police investigated the shooting.

It was unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the school. Denver Public School confirmed the victims were administrators.

Earlier this month students from the school skipped class and and marched to Colorado’s state Capitol to demand stricter gun laws, following the death of a fellow student who was shot while sitting in a car near school.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 best burgers contest - top 10
Iowa Beef Council announces top ten restaurants in ‘2023 Best Burger’ contest
Iowa schools work with law enforcement amid ‘swatting calls’
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night.
Police: Fight leads to gunshots, property damage, no injuries at Cedar Rapids bar
Police said a shooting hurt two people on Tuesday night at an apartment complex.
Two hurt in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment complex
A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash...
One injured in Linn County single-vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
Willie Nelson honored with Texas educational endowment
One of the two teens accused of killing a Spanish teacher in Fairfield is set to appear in...
Court approves motion for expert witness at trial for teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher
File photo of an empty classroom. A teacher at Wallace A. Smith Elementary School in Ooltewah,...
Teacher accused of sex abuse involving first-grade students in Tennessee
The recalled drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
More deaths, injuries linked to recalled eyedrops