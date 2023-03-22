Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘Pete’ the stuffed pig reunited with family after being left behind on plane

A missing stuffed pig was reunited with its owner.
A missing stuffed pig was reunited with its owner.(Carol Rabel)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A missing stuffed animal named “Pete” was recently reunited with its owner after being left behind on a flight into South Carolina.

United Airlines employees said the stuffed pig, which was found beneath a seat, was most likely flown into the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport on an evening flight about a week ago.

The employees said the flight most likely came from Chicago or Houston.

After they found the lost toy, the employees made a video to try and locate its owner.

United employee Carol Rabel said she knows how frantic parents can be when a child’s beloved toy goes missing.

She later posted to Facebook to confirm that Pete made it home to its owner. She also shared a photo of the happy reunion.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 best burgers contest - top 10
Iowa Beef Council announces top ten restaurants in ‘2023 Best Burger’ contest
Iowa schools work with law enforcement amid ‘swatting calls’
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night.
Police: Fight leads to gunshots, property damage, no injuries at Cedar Rapids bar
Police said a shooting hurt two people on Tuesday night at an apartment complex.
Two hurt in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment complex
A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash...
One injured in Linn County single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school
FILE - This is a 2020 Camaro on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb....
GM to stop making the Camaro; successor may be in works
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home
FILE - The teen told officers that two others may have been shot and authorities spent the...
2 teens killed, 1 wounded in shooting near NC middle school