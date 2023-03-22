Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Operation Quickfind: Dewight Jones

Dewight "Butch" Jones
Dewight "Butch" Jones(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind For 78-year-old Dewight Jones who goes by “Butch.”

Butch was last seen in the area of 10th Avenue and Cardinal Drive around 11:20 am Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing an Iowa jacket with yellow sleeves, a navy blue vest over the jacket with the yellow sleeves exposed, black jogger-styled pants, khaki-colored shoes, and a blue ball cap.

He is diabetic and has severe dementia. He is possibly in a black 2014 Toyota Camry (Iowa license FJN741). There is an “I love my Shih Tzu” magnet on the back, driver side of that car.

Anyone with questions or information on his location should call police.

Dewight "Butch" Jones
Dewight "Butch" Jones(KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 best burgers contest - top 10
Iowa Beef Council announces top ten restaurants in ‘2023 Best Burger’ contest
Iowa schools work with law enforcement amid ‘swatting calls’
Police said a shooting hurt two people on Tuesday night at an apartment complex.
Two hurt in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment complex
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night.
Police: Fight leads to gunshots, property damage, no injuries at Cedar Rapids bar
A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash...
One injured in Linn County single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Two charged after more than $200,000 in property stolen from Cedar Rapids business
One of the two teens accused of killing a Spanish teacher in Fairfield is set to appear in...
Court approves motion for expert witness at trial for teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher
U.S. Army Cpl. Delbert L. White, an Ottumwa-native who died at the age of 20 as a prisoner of...
Ottumwa-native who died as Korean War prisoner of war accounted for
University of Dubuque President Rev. Jeffrey Bullock is stepping down after 25 years of service.
University of Dubuque president to step down after 25 years