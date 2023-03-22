Show You Care
Mental health impacts after ‘swatting calls’ to schools around the state

By Emily Schrad
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After swatting calls impacted schools around the state, Covenant Family Solutions said something like this, no matter if it’s just a threat or an actual incident can have lasting impacts on not only the students at school but teachers and staff as well.

Nick Litterer is a Licensed Mental health Care Provider with Covenant Family Solutions.

He said those involved with threats like this could experience some traumas, and that’s not something that’s just going to go away overnight. But he said there are a few things people can do to help with those feelings.

“Just talking to somebody, if they’re not comfortable talking at home, we have counselors that are specially trained in trauma-informed care that are available, that are going to be really great resources to help with this. Turning off the TV tonight, they don’t need to necessarily relive this a bunch,” he said.

Another thing to note, parents can also feel trauma from events like this too. Litterer emphasizes not to be afraid to ask for help if you need it.

And of course, if you ever need immediate help you can always call 988.

