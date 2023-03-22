Light rain showers possible today and overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is another mild day but with some scattered showers and less sunshine than yesterday.

TODAY/TONIGHT: Highs will again warm to around 50. Any rain remains quite light and shouldn’t impact your day much. Look for somewhat better chances for showers overnight as the weak front pushes through the are and the main area of precipitation moves through, still scattered and light in nature overall. While some snowflakes may try to mix in north as temperatures dip to around freezing overnight, it is expected to be rain upon reaching the surface and remain low impact.

Rain is possible as a weak front moves through tonight. While some snowflakes may mix in north, most will reach the ground as rain. (KCRG)

THURSDAY: Some light rain could still linger early Thursday with skies gradually clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures dip slightly behind the front, topping out in the mid 40s Thursday afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND: We’ll see a quick return to the mild upper 40s and lower 50s by Friday and the weekend along with an overall mix of sun and clouds. There are a few systems around, but both look to largely miss us. The first one looks to slide to our southeast on Friday night into Saturday morning, with the second one being very light on Sunday. One of the key components to watch for will be the strength of high pressure to our north. A stronger high pressure system will tend to kick the system to the southeast. A weaker high pressure system will allow it to drift north into our area. Right now, we expect that high to stay moderate to strong, generally leaving us fairly quiet overall and pushing the main path of that system to our southeast. A northward shift is still possible, and we’ll keep an eye on these trends as the weekend comes into clearer view.

A look at Pinpoint Futurecast to start the weekend (KCRG)

