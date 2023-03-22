Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City restaurants double down on efforts to prevent counterfeit money from circulating

By Libbie Randall
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Some restaurants in downtown Iowa City are taking steps to stop counterfeit money.

The Iowa City Police Department was able to confirm to TV-9 that it’s had seven reports of counterfeit money in the past six months. That refers to cash, money orders and personal checks that are fake.

Several restaurants in the area confirmed to TV-9 they’ve heard about the increase in counterfeit bills.

Richard Dixon and the rest of his staff at the Vine have a policy to mark any large bill with a special pen to keep themselves and others safe from fraud.

When he heard about counterfeit $50 bills being used in downtown Iowa City, he ensured his staff knew what to watch for, and alerted other restaurants.

“I got some calls from other restaurateurs around town saying there is a prevalence of 20s, 50s, and 100s coming around. We warn each other, I mean we’re all just small businesses trying to make it,” said Dixon.

Other businesses took on preventative measures. Managers at Blackstone say they have always, and will continue, to do their part in preventing these types of crimes.

“We definitely don’t want to accept any into our establishment that are counterfeit, but then we also don’t want to bring them back into the community because we use them all the time and we get bills, we return bills, so yeah,” said Blackstone Assistant General Manager, Samara Lehner.

And while the person trying to use a counterfeit bill isn’t always at fault, these businesses say they have to keep the bill and alert law enforcement to stop fake money from circulating.

“It’s not real money so we can’t give it back to them, it’s not legal tender. And unfortunately they would be out too, so it’s just what it is,” said Dixon.

Not only are these restaurant staffers trained to use the marker, but they also know how to detect a patron who might be there to launder a counterfeit bill. Multiple managers tell me suspicious behavior can include someone using a large bill to pay for a tab that is 5 dollars or less.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 best burgers contest - top 10
Iowa Beef Council announces top ten restaurants in ‘2023 Best Burger’ contest
Iowa schools work with law enforcement amid ‘swatting calls’
Police said a shooting hurt two people on Tuesday night at an apartment complex.
Two hurt in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment complex
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night.
Police: Fight leads to gunshots, property damage, no injuries at Cedar Rapids bar
A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash...
One injured in Linn County single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Iowa City restaurants double down on efforts to prevent counterfeit money from circulating
Iowa City restaurants double down on efforts to prevent counterfeit money from circulating
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Governor Reynolds signs ‘bathroom bill’ and ‘gender-affirming care ban for minors’ into law
Uptown Friday Nights have been discontinued in Cedar Rapids
Uptown Friday Nights discontinued in Cedar Rapids
Surveillance video of Johnny Church and Gregory Sills assaulting Ethan Palmer
Johnny Church and Gregory Sills assault Ethan Palmer