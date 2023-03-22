Drizzle early this morning, showers possible later today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for some drizzle as we get up and going on this Wednesday morning. With temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s, there’s no risk of anything freezing and this is more of a heads up versus anything else. As the next front approaches the area this afternoon, there may be a scattering of light showers, but nothing heavy or overly impactful is expected. Plan on highs generally in the upper 40s to lower 50s due to the thick clouds around.

Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 3pm, Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023. (KCRG)

Tonight, the main system passes by, bringing a chance of light showers into early Thursday morning. Plan on gradual clearing and slightly cooler temperatures by Thursday afternoon.

A look at Pinpoint Futurecast to start the weekend (KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: There are a few systems around, but both look to largely miss us. The first one looks to slide to our southeast on Friday night into Saturday morning, with the second one being very light on Sunday. One of the key components to watch for will be the strength of high pressure to our north. A stronger high pressure system will tend to kick the system to the southeast. A weaker high pressure system will allow it to drift north into our area. Right now, we expect that high to stay moderate to strong, generally leaving us fairly quiet overall and pushing the main path of that system to our southeast. A northward shift is still possible, and we’ll keep an eye on these trends as the weekend comes into clearer view.

