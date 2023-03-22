Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Drizzle early this morning, showers possible later today

Watch for some drizzle out there to start off your Wednesday morning. A few showers may be around this afternoon, too.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for some drizzle as we get up and going on this Wednesday morning. With temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s, there’s no risk of anything freezing and this is more of a heads up versus anything else. As the next front approaches the area this afternoon, there may be a scattering of light showers, but nothing heavy or overly impactful is expected. Plan on highs generally in the upper 40s to lower 50s due to the thick clouds around.

Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 3pm, Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023.
Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 3pm, Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023.(KCRG)

Tonight, the main system passes by, bringing a chance of light showers into early Thursday morning. Plan on gradual clearing and slightly cooler temperatures by Thursday afternoon.

A look at Pinpoint Futurecast to start the weekend
A look at Pinpoint Futurecast to start the weekend(KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: There are a few systems around, but both look to largely miss us. The first one looks to slide to our southeast on Friday night into Saturday morning, with the second one being very light on Sunday. One of the key components to watch for will be the strength of high pressure to our north. A stronger high pressure system will tend to kick the system to the southeast. A weaker high pressure system will allow it to drift north into our area. Right now, we expect that high to stay moderate to strong, generally leaving us fairly quiet overall and pushing the main path of that system to our southeast. A northward shift is still possible, and we’ll keep an eye on these trends as the weekend comes into clearer view.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 best burgers contest - top 10
Iowa Beef Council announces top ten restaurants in ‘2023 Best Burger’ contest
Iowa schools work with law enforcement amid ‘swatting calls’
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night.
Police: Fight leads to gunshots, property damage, no injuries at Cedar Rapids bar
A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash...
One injured in Linn County single-vehicle crash
Bristol Wieland
Operation Quickfind: Bristol Wieland