Court approves motion for expert witness at trial for teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher

A court approved a motion to have an expert witness at the trial for a teen accused of killing a Fairfield Spanish teacher.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A court on Wednesday approved a motion to have an expert witness at the trial for a teen accused of killing a Fairfield Spanish teacher.

Attorneys for Willard Miller filed the motion, along with a second motion asking to suppress evidence from a search warrant into his home.

The documents state the search warrant was unlawful, and didn’t satisfy the state’s requirements to seize physical evidence. A hearing for this second motion is set for March 29.

Miller and his classmate, Jeremy Goodale, are charged with first degree murder as adults in the death of Nohema Graber.

Prosecutors say the teens beat her with a baseball bat after Miller was given a poor grade in her class.

Police found her body in a park by the high school where she worked in November 2021.

Miller’s trial is set for April 21.

