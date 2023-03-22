Show You Care
Amber Alert issued in N.C. for missing 3-year-old

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WHNS staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing three-year-old.

According to the sheriff’s office, 3-year-old Malakai Blake Greene is 3-feet-tall, weighs 45 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies said he has a scar on his top lip on the left-hand side of his face and a skin tag on his front right ear.

Deputies said the victim is believed to be with 25-year-old Alyssa Greens who is five-feet-five inches tall, weighs 220 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

The sheriff’s office said they are believed to be traveling in a 2012 gray Dodge Journey SXT with a TAG number KAW7288 NC and are possibly heading to Charlotte, North Carolina.

If anyone has information regarding this case, call the sheriff’s office at 828-286-2911 or 911.

