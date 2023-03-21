West Des Moines teens honored for icy pond rescue

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Two West Des Moines teens are being recognized for their quick, life-saving actions earlier this year.

Jasmine Morris, 15, and Jacora Morris, 17, saw two young boys fall through the ice in the pond behind their apartment building.

Without hesitation, they ran to help, jumping into the icy water. The rescue happened so fast, they had pulled the boys out before medics arrived.

The sisters said they just acted on instinct and were never expecting an award.

“I feel like it’s good to be recognized for something that we didn’t think would be a big issue,” Jacora Morris said. “So, I think that’s good.”

“I didn’t think it would be this big of a deal, I just thought I’d let it go after we did it,” Jasmine Morris said.

First responders said, the kids may not have survived if not for the quick actions of the girls.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.