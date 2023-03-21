‘Swatting’ incident reported at Muscatine High School Tuesday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A “swatting” incident was reported Tuesday morning at Muscatine High School.

“That means that a fake threat was called into the Muscatine Police Department from outside of the state of Iowa,” police and school officials said in a Facebook post. “The threat also referenced a staff member’s name that does not exist within our high school or district. Muscatine Police responded accordingly, swept the entire building, and once they informed us that there was no credible threat, we could resume the school day.”

They added, “While this is certainly a disruption to the day, we will do our best to resume school as normal at Muscatine High School. Should any students or staff need to speak with a counselor, please know it is okay.”

Similar ‘swatting’ calls are happening to other school districts across the state of Iowa, officials said.

Mulberry Elementary School was also temporarily locked down due to its proximity to Muscatine High School.

It was unknown whether the incident was related to a similar incident reported in Clinton Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.