Summit Point senior living residents love watching the Hawkeye women all year

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - They were glued to the screen at Summit Point Senior Living Community in Marion.

The residents were absolutely loving watching the Iowa women beat Georgia to advance to the Sweet 16.

“This is really fun watching them play,” said Kaye Feddern. “Playing the whole court, the three-point (shot). It has changed a lot. It makes it a faster game.”

They’ve been holding tailgate parties watching every game, and there’s no question who their favorite player is.

“We don’t get the chance to see the best player in the world play everyday, which is Caitlin Clark. Oh she’s a lot of fun to watch,” said Gene Novak.

They’re also pretty big fans of coach Bluder, who grew up in Marion.

“She is probably the best women’s coach in the USA,” said Gene Novak.

Wisdom comes with age and they remember back to when they were young, and women didn’t have these opportunities in sports.

“They didn’t have girls athletics at that time. A girls coach would’ve never been thought of,” said Ruth Hasen. “It’s been fun it’s come along way and to have girls teams treated as well as guys were.”

Iowa will play No. 6 seed Colorado on Friday at 6:30 p.m. central.

