Sentencing hearing set for man charged with Decorah murder

Aaron Whittle (COURTESY: DECORAH NEWS)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A sentencing date has been set for Aaron Whittles, the man found guilty of killing his father.

Court documents stated that Aaron told police he fatally shot his father while being interviewed in the aftermath of the incident. Investigators at the scene also said that the crime scene was consistent with what Aaron had described to them.

Whittle did admit to burning his dad’s body and the gun. Whittle had called the shooting accidental, saying the shooting happened after the two were handling the same gun. They were arguing over finances.

He was convicted of Murder in the Second Degree, which carries a sentence between 20 years and life imprisonment.

Whittles will be sentenced on May 10th, 2023.

