Rainfall remains light heading into the weekend

By Joe Winters
Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As systems continue to move across Iowa rain chances remain. Any rain showers that occur will stay light in nature with no major impacts. Overall, it looks like Eastern Iowa will experience a mix of cloudy and partly cloudy skies this week with chances of scattered rain showers. Temperatures remain in the 50s tomorrow with highs falling into the 40s for the late part of the week.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data

ANOTHER WEAK SYSTEM ON WEDNESDAY

Wednesday afternoon and evening find a cold front moving through eastern Iowa. This is likely to bring some light showers to the state. As moisture remains limited we do not expect high rainfall totals. The chance for showers continues through Thursday morning. Cooler weather is ahead for Thursday as highs stay in the lower 40s.

Forecast rainfall totals throughout the week
Forecast rainfall totals throughout the week

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Overall the weekend starts with a quiet Saturday with the 50s once again back in the forecast. A rain-snow chance is in the forecast for Sunday but overall amounts also look to stay on the light side.

Weekend First Alert Forecast
Weekend First Alert Forecast

