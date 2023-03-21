Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police officer dies after funeral procession head-on crash

McAlester Police Department officer Joseph Barlow dies after a head-on collision.
McAlester Police Department officer Joseph Barlow dies after a head-on collision.(McAlester Police Department)
By KXII staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII/Gray News) - An Oklahoma police officer has died following a crash during a funeral procession for one of the department’s captains.

According to the McAlester Police Department, officer Joseph Barlow was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on March 17 while escorting Capt. Richard Parker’s body from Tulsa to Wetumka.

Barlow was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, the department announced that Barlow died from his injuries surrounded by family, friends and fellow law enforcement.

Barlow served in the Army before joining the police force and was proud to service the McAlester community, according to the department.

Last week, officials said that Parker died suddenly after serving the community for nearly 26 years.

“We ask that you keep Parker’s and Barlow’s family and friends in your thoughts as they continue to cope with these recent tragedies,” the department shared.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 best burgers contest - top 10
Iowa Beef Council announces top ten restaurants in ‘2023 Best Burger’ contest
Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Inmate, three staff at Anamosa prison hospitalized after exposure to ‘unknown substance’
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
Willie Nelson coming to Cedar Rapids in May
Three people from Arlington, Iowa have been arrested and face drug-related charges and child...
Three arrested in Fayette County on child endangerment, drug-related charges
Former Dyersville hotel manager arrested after alleged fraudulent paychecks to family members

Latest News

Cincinnati Animal CARE helped reunite 4-year-old Sophie with her owner.
Dog reunited with owner after animal found nearly 2,500 miles away
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams (32) winds up to throw as the pitch clock...
MLB plans to announce rules tweaks, week before opening day
Linn County Mental Health Access Center plans to offer 24/7 service starting this summer
Linn County Mental Health Access Center plans to offer 24/7 service starting this summer
Linn County Mental Health Access Center plans to offer 24/7 service starting this summer
Linn County Mental Health Access Center plans to offer 24/7 service starting this summer
Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike