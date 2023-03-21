Police investigating Cedar Rapids shooting, no one injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night.

Officials confirmed it happened in the area of the Green Gable Inn, on J Avenue at Center Point Road Northeast, at around 9:30 p.m.

Few details have been released at this time.

Officials say no one was hurt in the shooting. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Cedar Rapids Police department at 319-286-5491.

