Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police investigating Cedar Rapids shooting, no one injured

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night.

Officials confirmed it happened in the area of the Green Gable Inn, on J Avenue at Center Point Road Northeast, at around 9:30 p.m.

Few details have been released at this time.

Officials say no one was hurt in the shooting. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Cedar Rapids Police department at 319-286-5491.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 best burgers contest - top 10
Iowa Beef Council announces top ten restaurants in ‘2023 Best Burger’ contest
Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Inmate, three staff at Anamosa prison hospitalized after exposure to ‘unknown substance’
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
Willie Nelson coming to Cedar Rapids in May
Former Dyersville hotel manager arrested after alleged fraudulent paychecks to family members
Three people from Arlington, Iowa have been arrested and face drug-related charges and child...
Three arrested in Fayette County on child endangerment, drug-related charges

Latest News

West Des Moines is recognizing two teenagers for saving children's lives.
West Des Moines teens honored for icy pond rescue
West Des Moines is recognizing two teenagers for saving children's lives.
Two West Des Moines teens receive award for pond rescue
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night.
Police investigating Cedar Rapids shooting, no injuries
Trump has said he will be arrested Tuesday and called for his supporters to protest.
Officials investigating whether Trump paid hush money to adult film star