Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police identify man killed in West Burlington crash

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Mt. Pleasant man killed in a crash in West Burlington on March 16 was identified by police as 55-year-old Bruce C. Yruth Jr.

West Burlington police responded at 5:50 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 34 at the Gear Avenue exit, according to a media release. Firefighters from West Burlington and Burlington fire departments also responded.

A preliminary investigation showed that Yurth was eastbound on Highway 34 when it veered across the median and westbound lanes of traffic and entered the north ditch, according to police. The vehicle then hit a tree.

Yurth was found in the vehicle unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to Great River Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 best burgers contest - top 10
Iowa Beef Council announces top ten restaurants in ‘2023 Best Burger’ contest
Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Inmate, three staff at Anamosa prison hospitalized after exposure to ‘unknown substance’
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
Willie Nelson coming to Cedar Rapids in May
Three people from Arlington, Iowa have been arrested and face drug-related charges and child...
Three arrested in Fayette County on child endangerment, drug-related charges
Former Dyersville hotel manager arrested after alleged fraudulent paychecks to family members

Latest News

Thursday will mark two years since the murders of two workers at the Anamosa State...
Family of murder victim at Anamosa State Penitentiary amend wrongful death lawsuit
Linn County Transportation projects
Input needed on Linn County transportation projects
New claims in wrongful death lawsuit against Iowa Department of Corrections
Family of murder victim at Anamosa State Penitentiary files new wrongful death lawsuit
The Corridor Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking public input on how they should...
Input needed on Linn County transportation projects
The Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information...
Attempted arson at swine building in Allamakee County