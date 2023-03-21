Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: Bristol Wieland

Officials are looking for a 14-year-old girl that went missing in Johnson County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Operation Quick Find For 14-year-old Bristol Wieland

Wieland was last seen on March 17th, 2023 in Hills, IA, at 3:00 p.m. She is 5′4″, weighs approximately 90 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with a Champion logo, blue jeans with holes in the knees, tan ugg shoes, and white and black glasses.

Anyone with questions or information should call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

