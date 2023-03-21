One injured in Linn County single-vehicle crash

TODDVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Toddville late Monday night.

In a press release, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 3400 block of Feather Ridge Road at about 11:35 p.m.

First responders said a Dodge Dakota was heading southbound when the driver lost control and drove into the ditch.

The crash remains under investigation.

