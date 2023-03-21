Show You Care
One injured in Linn County single-vehicle crash

A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash...
A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash late Monday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TODDVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Toddville late Monday night.

In a press release, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 3400 block of Feather Ridge Road at about 11:35 p.m.

First responders said a Dodge Dakota was heading southbound when the driver lost control and drove into the ditch.

The crash remains under investigation.

