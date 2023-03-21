Non-profit has food services disrupted after theft of catalytic converters

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City organization that delivers food to people facing food insecurity says they’ve had their services disrupted after the catalytic converters on their food rescue vehicles were stolen.

Table to Table is a volunteer-based non-profit in Johnson County that delivers half the food distributed to people facing food insecurity in Johnson County. They say that staff discovered that two of their vehicles were completely disabled after the catalytic converters on the vehicles were stolen.

Organizers say the nonprofit will have to pay between $1,500 and $3,000 to replace the parts and even more to protect the vehicles from future thefts.

They also say they are currently operating without a quarter of their regular fleet, making it harder to deliver to food in a timely manner to where it needs to go.

Individuals looking to donate to help out the organization can at table2table.org/donation.

