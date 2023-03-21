Linn County Mental Health Access Center plans to offer 24/7 service starting this summer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Those who work at the Linn County Mental Health Access Center say they’ve seen more than 700 walk-ins in just the past eight months. To accommodate the increased need for their services, they plan to expand just two years after opening their doors.

Currently, they offer walk-ins every day of the week from 8 a.m. to 10p.m. By the summer, those hours will likely change.

“We would have the 24/7 walk-in availability for anyone to come in our front doors,” said Director Erin Foster.

She says they also plan to expand on the services they offer.

“It would be a community-based program where individuals who are looking for withdrawal management or in other words detox could come here and do that service with us,” said Foster.

For community partners like Hope CDA, the work the center has done and will continue to do for those struggling from mental health issues and substance abuse disorders is immeasurable.

“Often those folks didn’t have an opportunity to get the services they needed to get down to the root of the issues that were causing the the substance abuse or other issues,” said Hope CDA Program Director, Larry Anspach.

And while the access center plan to serve even more in its next two years, so do their community partners.

“They become more resilient and end up in communities that help them sustain their recovery,” said Anspach.

For more information on the center, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.