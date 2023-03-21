Show You Care
Iowans bet big on March Madness

Around 100,000 people in Iowa placed bets at the start of the NCAA tournament.
By WOI
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Around 100,000 people in Iowa placed bets at the start of the NCAA tournament, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

The commission said people placed the bets Thursday through Sunday.

Comparatively, about 120,000 people bet in this year’s Super Bowl. So far in this fiscal year, Iowans have spent more than $1.5 billion on sports betting.

The American Gaming Association said 68 million adults across the country are expected to bet on the men’s tournament this year, wagering around $15.5 billion.

One of the things driving betting traffic in Iowa isn’t actually Iowans at all.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission said many out-of-state visitors are betting. Some of these people are coming from states like Texas, where sports betting is illegal.

