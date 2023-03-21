Iowa City police investigate reports of gunshots on Lakeside Drive
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating reports of gunshots in the area of 2400 Lakeside Drive in Iowa City on Monday night.
Police said they responded to the area at around 11:50 p.m.
No injuries have been reported in this incident. No other information has been released.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-6800.
