Iowa City police investigate reports of gunshots on Lakeside Drive

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating reports of gunshots in the area of 2400 Lakeside Drive in Iowa City on Monday night.

Police said they responded to the area at around 11:50 p.m.

No injuries have been reported in this incident. No other information has been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-6800.

