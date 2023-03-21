Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City to hold public virtual meeting about Benton Street Rehabilitation Project

People in Iowa City will have a chance on Monday to join a virtual public information meeting to learn more about plans to fix a busy road.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Iowa City will have a chance on Monday to join a virtual public information meeting to learn more about plans to fix a busy road.

The project includes Benton Street from Mormon Trek Boulevard to just east of Benton Drive.

The city said the project includes several changes, including fixing the existing pavement, ADA sidewalk improvements at intersections, as well as traffic and pedestrian signal improvements.

The city listed the following fixes and improvements:

  • A crack and seal of the existing pavement with a Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) overlay
  • Painting of on-street bike lanes
  • ADA sidewalk improvements at intersections
  • Traffic and pedestrian signal improvements at the Benton and Sunset streets intersection
  • Miscellaneous storm and sanitary sewer improvements
  • 1,800 LF of 12-inch water main will replace the existing 6-inch water main from George Street to Greenwood Drive

Construction is set to start on March 27 and be completed in November.

The city said Benton Street is expected to remain open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic throughout the project, except for a 1-2 day closure. The city has not yet determined which when the closure will take place.

The city encouraged those impacted by the project to join the public Zoom meeting when it starts at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to join.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 best burgers contest - top 10
Iowa Beef Council announces top ten restaurants in ‘2023 Best Burger’ contest
Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Inmate, three staff at Anamosa prison hospitalized after exposure to ‘unknown substance’
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
Willie Nelson coming to Cedar Rapids in May
Former Dyersville hotel manager arrested after alleged fraudulent paychecks to family members
Three people from Arlington, Iowa have been arrested and face drug-related charges and child...
Three arrested in Fayette County on child endangerment, drug-related charges

Latest News

Woman sent to the hospital after Waterloo house fire
Around 100,000 people in Iowa placed bets at the start of the NCAA tournament.
Iowans bet big on March Madness
A historic wall on the edge of a Cedar Rapids cemetery is now gone.
City of Cedar Rapids removes historic cemetery wall for road project
A historic wall on the edge of a Cedar Rapids cemetery is now gone.
City of Cedar Rapids removes historic cemetery wall for road project