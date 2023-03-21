Iowa City to hold public virtual meeting about Benton Street Rehabilitation Project

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Iowa City will have a chance on Monday to join a virtual public information meeting to learn more about plans to fix a busy road.

The project includes Benton Street from Mormon Trek Boulevard to just east of Benton Drive.

The city said the project includes several changes, including fixing the existing pavement, ADA sidewalk improvements at intersections, as well as traffic and pedestrian signal improvements.

The city listed the following fixes and improvements:

A crack and seal of the existing pavement with a Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) overlay

Painting of on-street bike lanes

ADA sidewalk improvements at intersections

Traffic and pedestrian signal improvements at the Benton and Sunset streets intersection

Miscellaneous storm and sanitary sewer improvements

1,800 LF of 12-inch water main will replace the existing 6-inch water main from George Street to Greenwood Drive

Construction is set to start on March 27 and be completed in November.

The city said Benton Street is expected to remain open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic throughout the project, except for a 1-2 day closure. The city has not yet determined which when the closure will take place.

The city encouraged those impacted by the project to join the public Zoom meeting when it starts at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to join.

