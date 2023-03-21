Input needed on Linn County transportation projects

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Corridor Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is seeking public input on how they should spend roughly $5,000,000 in federal funding to improve transportation in the area over the next four years.

The Transportation Improvement Program is listing five street projects and two transit projects as potential uses of the funds. Those plans include:

Updates to 7th Avenue in Marion

Updates to 6th Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids

Updates to Boyson Avenue in Hiawatha

Updates to West Main Street in Robins

Bridge rehabilitation on First Street and Covington Road in Palo.

Replacing two Cedar Rapids city buses

Replacing a LIFTS service paratransit bus.

The Corridor MPO is holding a virtual open house on March 21st, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on zoom. Anyone interested in attending must register at the link here.

They are also releasing a survey for people to give input on these projects. The survey will be open from March 21st, 2023 to April 4th, 2023. You can find that at the link here.

