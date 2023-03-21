Family of murder victim at Anamosa State Penitentiary amend wrongful death lawsuit

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday will mark two years since the murders of two workers at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, and the family of one of the victims has made new claims in a wrongful death lawsuit

Two inmates killed prison nurse Lorena Schulte and corrections officer Robert McFarland during a failed prison escape attempt on March 23rd, 2021. Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard both pleaded guilty to the crimes.

They’re each serving life sentences.

In an amended lawsuit, Schulte’s family says other nurses had been assaulted and held hostage before the attack. The lawsuit also claims at least one inmate had tried to escape through the infirmary before.

Schulte’s family filed the lawsuit against the Iowa Department of Corrections last year.

The department has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

