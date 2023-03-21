Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Exposure to ‘unknown substance’ leaves two more inmates unresponsive in separate Anamosa State Penitentiary incident

Both Saturday’s and Sunday’s incidents are under investigation.
Both Saturday’s and Sunday’s incidents are under investigation.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Anamosa State Penitentiary has been placed on restricted movement following separate incidents of inmates and staff being exposed to unknown substances.

Officials say two other inmates were administered Narcan on Sunday after being found unresponsive in their cells. Neither inmate reportedly required outside medical attention and both tested negative for illegal substances.

The Department of Corrections has determined that these cases are unrelated to the incident on Saturday where an inmate and three staff members at the prison were hospitalized after also being exposed to an ‘unknown substance’.

Both Saturday’s and Sunday’s incidents are under investigation. Visitation will not occur while the prison is under the restricted movement period.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicles surround the scene of a shooting at Cocktails & Company, a bar in Marion, on...
Police identify man shot, killed at Marion bar
Members of the Iowa women's basketball team celebrate during an NCAA tournament game against...
Hawkeyes earn Sweet 16 berth after tough victory against Georgia 74-66
Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Inmate, three staff at Anamosa prison hospitalized after exposure to ‘unknown substance’
2023 best burgers contest - top 10
Iowa Beef Council announces top ten restaurants in ‘2023 Best Burger’ contest
‘Coach Abe’ will lead Georgia against her alma mater in NCAA second round
‘Coach Abe’ will lead Georgia against her alma mater in NCAA second round

Latest News

One new action by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (DORA) is moving...
Iowa Democrats introduce legislation to restore family planning programs, expand access to birth control
Earlier this year, lawmakers passed a bill that created Education Savings Accounts, which use...
Poll: Majority of Iowans don’t want state funding to support private schools
UI College of Pharmacy professors talks Narcan following Anamosa prison incident
UI College of Pharmacy professors explains Narcan following Anamosa prison incident
UI College of Pharmacy professors talks Narcan following Anamosa prison incident
UI College of Pharmacy professors talks Narcan following Anamosa prison incident