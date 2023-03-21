Exposure to ‘unknown substance’ leaves two more inmates unresponsive in separate Anamosa State Penitentiary incident

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Anamosa State Penitentiary has been placed on restricted movement following separate incidents of inmates and staff being exposed to unknown substances.

Officials say two other inmates were administered Narcan on Sunday after being found unresponsive in their cells. Neither inmate reportedly required outside medical attention and both tested negative for illegal substances.

The Department of Corrections has determined that these cases are unrelated to the incident on Saturday where an inmate and three staff members at the prison were hospitalized after also being exposed to an ‘unknown substance’.

Both Saturday’s and Sunday’s incidents are under investigation. Visitation will not occur while the prison is under the restricted movement period.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.