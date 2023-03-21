Clouds increase today, a few showers possible south

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still set to move across eastern Iowa later today into tonight, though the overall impacts still appear very low if any. At this time, only isolated opportunities exist for rainfall today and tonight with the best chance being over far southeast Iowa. Even there, amounts look extremely light. Temperature-wise, we’ll sit into the upper 40s to lower 50s for highs this afternoon.

Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast at approximately 3 pm, Tuesday, March 21st, 2023. (KCRG)

ANOTHER WEAK SYSTEM TOMORROW...

Later tomorrow and tomorrow night, a cold front comes through bringing another opportunity for a few light showers. We should see highs again generally into the 50s depending on how many breaks we get in the clouds. This system, like today’s, still appears starved for any good moisture so the totals continue to look light overall.

Whatever is leftover early Thursday should exit quickly, leaving us into the 40s both Thursday and Friday. Rain totals this week continue to look low and should stay under a quarter inch for most of us.

Forecast rainfall totals throughout the week (KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: Overall quiet weather looks to continue with only a small system possibly affecting the area. While a rain/snow chance is forecast, it appears pretty scattered at this time and with highs well above freezing, the impacts should stay very low.

