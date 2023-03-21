Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Clouds increase today, a few showers possible south

Today still looks pretty good overall. An isolated shower may flare up later on, mainly over southeast Iowa.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still set to move across eastern Iowa later today into tonight, though the overall impacts still appear very low if any. At this time, only isolated opportunities exist for rainfall today and tonight with the best chance being over far southeast Iowa. Even there, amounts look extremely light. Temperature-wise, we’ll sit into the upper 40s to lower 50s for highs this afternoon.

Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast at approximately 3 pm, Tuesday, March 21st, 2023.
Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast at approximately 3 pm, Tuesday, March 21st, 2023.(KCRG)

ANOTHER WEAK SYSTEM TOMORROW...

Later tomorrow and tomorrow night, a cold front comes through bringing another opportunity for a few light showers. We should see highs again generally into the 50s depending on how many breaks we get in the clouds. This system, like today’s, still appears starved for any good moisture so the totals continue to look light overall.

Whatever is leftover early Thursday should exit quickly, leaving us into the 40s both Thursday and Friday. Rain totals this week continue to look low and should stay under a quarter inch for most of us.

Forecast rainfall totals throughout the week
Forecast rainfall totals throughout the week(KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: Overall quiet weather looks to continue with only a small system possibly affecting the area. While a rain/snow chance is forecast, it appears pretty scattered at this time and with highs well above freezing, the impacts should stay very low.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 best burgers contest - top 10
Iowa Beef Council announces top ten restaurants in ‘2023 Best Burger’ contest
Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Inmate, three staff at Anamosa prison hospitalized after exposure to ‘unknown substance’
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
Willie Nelson coming to Cedar Rapids in May
Former Dyersville hotel manager arrested after alleged fraudulent paychecks to family members
Three people from Arlington, Iowa have been arrested and face drug-related charges and child...
Three arrested in Fayette County on child endangerment, drug-related charges

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, March 21st, 2023.
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Spring has officially sprung
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday Evening, March 20, 2023
Snapsnot of the jet stream position early Thursday morning.
Spring begins today with spring-like temperatures