Clinton High School cancels school as police investigate report of gunshots

CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Clinton High School is canceling classes on Tuesday amid reports of possible gunshots having been fired at the school.

In a Facebook post, school leaders said police are investigating the report, but there is currently no sign that any gunshots were fired.

As of 8:40 a.m. the school said students are sheltering in place while police continue their investigation.

The school plans to release students once police give the all clear.

