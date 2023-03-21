Show You Care
Clinton High School cancels school as police investigate report of gunshots

Clinton High School is canceling classes on Tuesday amid reports of possible gunshots having...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Clinton High School is canceling classes on Tuesday amid reports of possible gunshots having been fired at the school.

In a Facebook post, school leaders said police are investigating the report, but there is currently no sign that any gunshots were fired.

As of 8:40 a.m. the school said students are sheltering in place while police continue their investigation.

The school plans to release students once police give the all clear.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

