Cedar Rapids golf courses to open this week

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Golf Courses in Cedar Rapids will open this week, just in time for Spring.

Cedar Rapids Park’s and Recreation said the Twin Pines Golf Course opens Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. with tee times starting at 8 a.m.

The city’s miniature golf course ‘Mini Pines’ will also open at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, Gardner Golf Course will open Wednesday.

The city said an opening date for Ellis Golf Course has not yet been set.

