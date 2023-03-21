Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Falls fire chief to retire

Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Bostwick is retiring after serving 42 years in the city’s fire...
Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Bostwick is retiring after serving 42 years in the city’s fire department.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Bostwick is retiring after serving 42 years in the city’s fire department.

City officials made the announcement Tuesday in a press release saying during his career, Bostwick served as a Firefighter, Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief, and Fire Chief.

The City is inviting community members to a reception for Bostwick at the Public Safety Center, at 4600 South Main Street in Cedar Falls, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 29.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 best burgers contest - top 10
Iowa Beef Council announces top ten restaurants in ‘2023 Best Burger’ contest
Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Inmate, three staff at Anamosa prison hospitalized after exposure to ‘unknown substance’
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
Willie Nelson coming to Cedar Rapids in May
Former Dyersville hotel manager arrested after alleged fraudulent paychecks to family members
Three people from Arlington, Iowa have been arrested and face drug-related charges and child...
Three arrested in Fayette County on child endangerment, drug-related charges

Latest News

Schools across the state are dealing with swatting calls, but officials say there are no active...
Iowa schools work with law enforcement amid ‘swatting calls’
Iowa City police investigate reports of gunshots on Lakeside Drive
Flags are flown at half staff in memory of the two prison workers killed in an escape attempt...
Family of Lorena Schulte file new claims in wrongful death lawsuit against Iowa Dept. of Corrections
A “swatting” incident was reported Tuesday morning at the Muscatine High School.
‘Swatting’ incident reported at Muscatine High School Tuesday