Cedar Falls fire chief to retire

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Bostwick is retiring after serving 42 years in the city’s fire department.

City officials made the announcement Tuesday in a press release saying during his career, Bostwick served as a Firefighter, Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief, and Fire Chief.

The City is inviting community members to a reception for Bostwick at the Public Safety Center, at 4600 South Main Street in Cedar Falls, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 29.

