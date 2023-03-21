3 Doors Down coming to Iowa in June

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - 3 Doors Down is bringing its “Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour” to Iowa this summer.

The rock band, that formed in the 90’s, will perform at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage at 8 p.m. on June 23.

The band is expected to play all the songs from their sophomore album “Away From The Sun” during the concert, as well as all their biggest hits.

Presale and VIP ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and general tickets go on sale starting Friday.

Find more information here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.