UI College of Pharmacy professors explains Narcan following Anamosa prison incident

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Several staff members are out of the hospital after an exposure to an unknown substance at Anamosa State Penitentiary.

The incident happened Saturday night. Four people at the Anamosa State Penitentiary became ill - and three received medication that reverses an opioid overdose. While we don’t know what caused the initial illness and an investigation is underway.

Narcan is only used to reverse an opioid overdose. That’s according to Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy, Ben Miskle.

Narcan is used to counter act substances including oxycodone, hydrocodone, and other common medications that people receive for pain. It can also be used against heroin and fentanyl.

“Really there’s not really any adverse effects that people are going to have from that and so it’s really just going to save their lives. It should be administered even if we suspect or we’re not exactly sure if the victim is having an opioid overdose,” said Miskle.

Since, the inmate’s cell quarantined and is now considered safe to use.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Narcotics Enforcement Division were sent to the prison to investigate.

