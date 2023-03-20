Three arrested in Fayette County on child endangerment, drug-related charges

ARLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people from Arlington, Iowa have been arrested and face drug-related charges and child endangerment charges after a search warrant was executed over the weekend.

On Thursday last week, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Cornwell, 40, for driving while his license was suspended and not having proof of financial liability. Later, a search warrant was executed on his vehicle, and marijuana, drug paraphernalia and crystallized substances were found.

In a follow-up to this arrest, the sheriff’s office on Sunday executed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of Upper Street in Arlington where they said they found crystallized substances, wax, paraphernalia, ammunition and money that they seized.

James Cornwell faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance third offense and gathering where controlled substances are being used (methamphetamine).

Additionally, law enforcement arrested Rodney Cornwell, 58, of Arlington, and Linda Cornwell, 36, in connection to this case.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said both of them face multiple charges, including child endangerment and drug-related charges.

Authorities said more charges are pending in this case, related to the vehicle warrant.

