Spring has officially sprung

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:24 pm we experienced the spring equinox. We are now, astronomically in the season of spring.

This of course is the time that the sun continues its northward journey until the summer solstice in June. Weather-wise we will be seasonal for the early part of spring with highs this week ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s.

Rain chances are also noted on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Overall, these systems will bring little impact as overall rainfall looks to remain light.

Have a great week.

