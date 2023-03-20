Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Spring begins today with spring-like temperatures

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring a mild first day of spring.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Spring is just a few hours away – officially beginning at 4:24 this afternoon.

The weather follows suit with the season. Look for plenty of sunshine overhead, mixed with a few clouds, and mild temperatures climbing to the upper 40s and low to mid 50s across the area. This warmth is helped about by breezy southerly winds, gusting to around 30 mph at times today.

A FEW RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK...

A few weak systems in the coming days could bring some light rain showers by late tomorrow, again on Wednesday, and again early Thursday. None of these look to be a total washout and activity is expected to be quite light. 40s and 50s remain likely throughout the week ahead.

TOMORROW THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING: The next system can probably be better described as a general active pattern with weak bouts of shower activity possible both tomorrow afternoon/evening as well as Wednesday. There really isn’t an individual system within all this, but a series of small, weak ones coming through. Temperatures will be highly variable each day and for tomorrow, it’ll all depend on when the shower activity (or thick clouds) affects your area first. It seems the upper 40s to lower 50s are still reasonable. Before the cold front sweeps through Wednesday night, we could easily break 50 across a good share of the area and might even hear a few rumbles here or there. By Thursday morning, it appears the rain threat is off to the southeast and away from us leaving the area quieter and cooler into the 40s by then.

THIS WEEKEND: Plan on mainly quiet conditions with highs again around 50. A small system may affect our area on Sunday, but confidence in it really being too impactful is low at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicles surround the scene of a shooting at Cocktails & Company, a bar in Marion, on...
Police identify man shot, killed at Marion bar
Members of the Iowa women's basketball team celebrate during an NCAA tournament game against...
Hawkeyes earn Sweet 16 berth after tough victory against Georgia 74-66
Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Inmate, three staff at Anamosa prison hospitalized after exposure to ‘unknown substance’
Construction is underway at the interchange between Interstate 80 and First Avenue in Coralville.
Construction project means slowdowns off Coralville exit until next year
‘Coach Abe’ will lead Georgia against her alma mater in NCAA second round
‘Coach Abe’ will lead Georgia against her alma mater in NCAA second round

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Afternoon, March 20
kcrg wx
Nice start to the week, showers may affect us later tomorrow
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, March 20th, 2023