Single-game tickets to Cedar Rapids Kernels games go on sale starting Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As baseball season nears, single game tickets to Cedar Rapids Kernels home games are going up for sale.

The Kernels begin the season on the road against the Peoria Chiefs on April 7, but will be back home in Cedar Rapids for the home opener against the Quad City River Bandits on April 11.

Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Monday.

See the Kernels’ full schedule here.

